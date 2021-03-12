Some things are to be savoured bit by bit so that the flavour is relished to the optimum level. The same applies for Bickram Ghosh and Hariharan’s album Ishq.

The romantic album that intends to bring back the flavour of songs of the Hindi cinema and that was launched in February, struck a chord with those in love. The duo who has collaborated for the first time and who shot the videos at different locales in the city have launched two videos earlier. The third one, Radha was released recently. The latest song is an impassioned love story against a gangster backdrop. It features actor Ishaa Saha and the rhythms and lyrics have a distinct flavour.

Master percussionist Bickram Ghosh who took the lead in composing the songs tells us, “I always thought that when two musicians collaborate creative differences were bound to crop up but with Hari ji there was none. There was nothing that he suggested that I did not appreciate and similarly whenever there was a suggestion from my end was overlooked by Hariharan ji, he was forthcoming and generous. It was stunning and incredible that it did not happen as there were so many videos and recordings that happened. Yes, I am truly blessed.”

The video has been directed by Arindam Sil who has worked extensively with the master percussionist.