When the pop music fans in India tune in to watch the 2021 Grammy Awards, there will be some highly-anticipated performances to look forward to! We hear, that Harry Styles is all set to open the 2021 Grammy Awards. The British singer-songwriter and the former One Direction member has also scored three Grammy nominations for different categories - Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line, Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar and Best Music Video for Adore You.



The other big acts at the upcoming 63rd Grammy Awards, for the Sunday night event, will also include other fan-favourites like BTS, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert and Megan Thee Stallion. The event is likely to take place for three-and-a-half hour period and the fans will have their eyes out for their chosen music stars.



We will be bringing you all the news and updates from the 63rd Grammy Awards so do stay tuned! You can catch the action from the awards night on Monday, March 15, 05:30 AM IST, only on SonyLIV.