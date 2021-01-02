Harry Styles is back with a new music video and it is the best way to start our 2021. The video is titled Treat People With Kindness and ropes in another fan favourite, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The Emmy-winning Fleabag breakout star is in the video dancing with Harry.

The black and white video boasts a retro vibe and sees both Harry and Phoebe wearing blingy Elvis-style suits. According to director Gabe Turner, the video was recorded before the pandemic began. The song has a message of kindness as the name suggests. It is part of Harry's new album Fine Line. The album also has songs such as Watermelon Sugar, Adore You and Golden, that have all won critical acclaim. It is the British singer's second studio album as a solo artiste, after his break from the band One Direction.



Up next Phoebe is working on the 25th James Bond movie titled, No Time to Die, which is expcted to release in April



Watch the video for Treat People With Kindness here: