Taylor Swift’s fans can rejoice as they will soon get to hear some more tunes from her re-recorded catalogue. The pop diva teased a brand new version of Wildest Dreams, which the Swifties would have heard in the trailer for the animated feature, Spirit Untamed. The film is slated for release later this year. Not only that, but Taylor had also re-released her iconic pop number Love Story. “My new version of Love Story (Taylor’s Version) is out now … Get it instantly when you pre-order Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” she had informed her fans via social media. Here's what she said:

Fans have a lot of reworked music to look forward to. For a while now, she has been busy with Fearless (Taylor's Version), and it is slated to come out on April 19. Her reworked rendition of Love Story (Taylor's Version), was quite well received and quickly climbed the charts of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.



Coming back to "Wildest Dreams, it also found the pride of place in Netflix's hit Regency-era drama series Bridgerton which featured Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). That tune was the Vitamin String Quartet's rendition Taylor’s hit song.







