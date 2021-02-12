Taking to Twitter on Friday, singer and songwriter Taylor Swift announced that she has released her new version of Love Story, a song that became a major hit when it was released in 2008.

Love Story (Taylor’s Version) was released on Friday, 13 years after the debut of the album Fearless.

The singer also said that the new version of Fearless, which will be released on April 9, 2021, will have 26 songs that will be re-recorded, along with six others that were never released before. She had written, “My new version of Love Story (Taylor’s Version) is out now. Get it instantly when you pre-order Fearless (Taylor’s Version).”

The pop star also added a link for an option to pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Target, and the Taylor Swift store.

Taylor wrote in a separate tweet, “I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight.”

See the tweet here:

This comes after the masters to six of her albums were sold to investors, stirring up controversy.

Taylor also shared a heartfelt note to fans and said, “When I think back on the fearless album and all that you turned it into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face. This was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed. So before I say anything else, let me just say that it was a real honour to get to be a teenager alongside you. And for those of you I’ve come to know more recently than 2008, I am ecstatic that I’ll get to experience a bit of that feeling with you in the very near future, now that I can fully appreciate it in its whimsical, effervescent, chaotic entirety.”

She continued, “Fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth. It was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the façade of the fairytale ending she’d been shown in the movies. I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless and will be with you soon. It’s called Fearless (Taylor’s version) and it includes 26 songs. This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could’ve imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all of my music. I hope you’ll like this first outing as much as I liked traveling back in time to recreate it. Sincerely and fearlessly, Taylor.”

Swift has been involved in a dispute with her previous label, Big Machine Label Group, and with entrepreneur and music manager “Scooter” Braun after he acquired her original masters for $300 million when his company Itaca Holdings took over Big Machine Label Group.

