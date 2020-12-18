Twitter India released its annual list of singers, musicians, and bands that ruled over the platform in India for the year 2020. The pandemic has changed cultural space across the globe and Twitter witnessed it too. In a statement released, this social site claims that several changes have taken place in songs, albums, collaborations, innovative sets and so much more.

The pandemic also saw some of the best musicians in pop culture moving their shows online and an increase in the star-fans interactions. 2020 also saw a sweep in the number of Q/A sessions, and live streams to keep the fans interacting, entertained, and updated. That being said, the 2020 annual list of Twitter declared Justin Biber as the most mentioned global musician in India. Earlier this year, Justin dropped in a new album - Changes, which was an instant hit. Yummy from the album has become a Tik Tok sensation and everyone was grooving to it. The Indian Biebelers was on cloud nine when he tweeted the Indianised video version of his song Stuck With U in collaboration with Ariana Grande

Following Justin, are Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez who released their albums and stuck the right chord with young India. The Swifties were happy with Taylor’s music video - The Man and the Selena army had all reasons to be happy as she came out with her third album - Rare. Selena Gomez released an album after five years.