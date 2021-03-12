British actress Vanessa Kirby, who plays Queen Elisabeth IIs sister Princess Margaret in The Crown, was surprised to learn that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seen the series

British actress Vanessa Kirby, who plays Queen Elisabeth IIs sister Princess Margaret in the acclaimed series The Crown, was surprised to learn that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seen the series.

"It's quite mad to think that they have actually seen it," Kirby said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "That's something that you sort of always semi-imagine, but sort of thought, 'Oh, you're probably too busy to watch it', " added the 32-year-old actress.

Meghan and Harry had revealed during their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that they have seen "some" of "The Crown".



"They literally binged four seasons probably in one go," Kirby said, adding: "What a crazy life concept to have a show made, about literally your grandparents and their lives, and then I guess, you know, that yours is possibly upcoming."

Last month, during an episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Prince Harry had discussed his thoughts about the Emmy-award winning show. "They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate," he told Corden.

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction -- take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news," Harry had said then.

