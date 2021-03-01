The Crown won the Best Television Series - Drama at the Golden Globe Awards 2021. This doesn't come as a surprise considering the popularity of the show and the viewership it has across the globe.

The show also got Best Performance by an Actress award for Emma Corrin who plays Diana, Princess of Wales, in Season 4 of the Netlfix period drama, while Josh O'Connor won the Golden Globes Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series. The actor portrayed the role of Charles, Prince of Wales in Season 3 of the series and reprised his role in Season 4. Gillian Anderson won the Best Supporting Actress - Television for her role as Margaret Thatcher.

The other contenders for the Best Drama Series were Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Ratched. The Crown follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

