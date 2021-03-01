The Crown star Emma Corrin picked a retro styling for her first-ever Golden Globes award as she picked a custom Miu Miu ruffle-neck black gown for the virtual red carpet. She paired the monochrome number with some Cartier earrings; she was styled by Harry Lambert — who also works with Harry Styles.

Corrin who's nominated for the Best Actress category for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown; she actually got together for a video with fellow nominees Olivia Coleman and Sarah Paulson, and bought her cat along with her, after Paulson asked her to fetch her cat for the show. Corrin attended the awards virtuall from her home in London. This year Golden Globes is hosting the first-ever bi-coastal show with hosts Tina Fey conducting the ceremony from the Rainbow Room in New York and co-host Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The hybrid format is set to include in-person presenters and an audience made up of essential workers. Winners will accept their awards virtually.