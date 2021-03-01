Golden Globes' favourite power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sat this year's bi-coastal ceremony out as they are on opposite sides of the world and super busy with work commitments. Priyanka is currently in London where she is shooting for her upcoming series Citadel in which she stars alongside Richard Madden. She recently shared an adoable snap of her hanging out with her dog Diana in her London home.

The actor also showered some love on her husband Nick Jonas' successful hosting gig for Saturday Night Live; Jonas whose album Spaceman is scheduled to release in March was the host as well as the musical host for this week's SNL. Priyanka and Nick are known for their incredible Golden Globes looks and last year Priyanka stunned in an off-shoulder old Hollywood-inspired gown by Cristina Ottaviano and she paired it with a Bulgari necklace

In a recent interview the actor spoke about how the couple scheules their appearances. “We see each other every three weeks. Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we’d never see each other," Priyanka shared.