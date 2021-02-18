During a session where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to answering questions from fans, a doubt about when The White Tiger actor fell for her now-husband came up.

Hearing this question, Nick too said he was “dying to know” the answer for this.

Talking about it while blushing fiercely, Priyanka said, “You remember when I came to the studio, after the Dodgers game?” to which Nick had nodded.

“So we meet once, don’t see each other for a year, hang out again briefly, then it’s another year before we say ‘let’s give this a shot’,” she explained, according to media reports.

At this point, Nick took over the revelation and continued with the story. He said, “We go to the Hollywood Bowl, it’s an amazing, magical night. We go to the Dodgers game the next day, which was a confirmation that this wasn’t a fluke, and that we really liked each other.”

Nick added that within 48 hours after the Dodgers game, they were saying ‘I love you’ to each other.

Continuing with the narrative, Priyanka also recounted what happened when she visited his studio on the third day. She said, “So I came to the studio with a friend of mine, and I was really shaken up by your whole energy. One thing to know about my husband is that when he wants something, nothing can come in the way of that. He’ll just make the whole world believe in what he believes in. And that’s what was happening with me; I was going along with this energy.”

Media sources also quoted her as saying, “The moment when I felt that my knees buckled was when you were conducting this choir of these amazing gospel singers.”

On the other hand, Nick had said he felt a sense of ‘peace’ wash over him when Priyanka walked into a hotel, and he felt sure that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

Nick and Priyanka took their whirlwind romance further when they got married in 2018. Priyanka has also spoken about her love story as well as various other aspects of her life in her memoir ‘Unfinished’, which hit the shelves on February 9.