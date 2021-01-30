Actor and global icon Priyanka Chopra has started a new business by launching her own haircare line. Called Anomaly, the brand is completely vegan and eco-friendly including the packaging.

While it is launching in the US on January 31st, reports say that the products will soon be available in India.

The Baywatch star took to Instagram to announce her new venture and shared her experience that led her to come out with the hair products range.

She wrote, “This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!!.”

“For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can’t believe that time has finally arrived.”

“I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years…what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between…and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves,” Priyanka said while adding that the formulas used in the products are vegan and clean, with high-performance ingredients, and the bottles are made from 100 pc plastic trash from our oceans and landfills.