During a recent appearance on The Morning Show, Priyanka Chopra revealed something sneaky that she did earlier on during her relationship with Nick Jonas. She was at the show to promote her memoir, Unfinished.

Just weeks into the relationship, it seems Nick had taken Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra out for lunch. And the actress felt curious and sent her security to tail them.

During the show, Priyanka said that she found it a little ‘strange’ that Nick was taking Madhu out alone, as they were just weeks into their relationship and so, decided to do a little snooping.

“For people who do know me, I have a little bit of a control issue. I like to control the circumstances around me. I was very curious. I had a meeting. I was like, ‘Babe, what are you going to do? I have a meeting.’ He says, ‘Don’t worry about me. I am in Mumbai. I am going to take your mom out for lunch.’ That was just so strange to me because this was like a couple of weeks of us dating and my mom and him alone, you know,” Priyanka said, adding with a laugh, “So I sent my security to take pictures, so that I could study their body language.”

Priyanka and Nick got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. Priyanka was recently seen in back-to-back Netflix releases, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is currently in London, where she has begun shooting for Citadel.