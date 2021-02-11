Extending her support to the ongoing farmers' protest, Sonakshi Sinha recited a poem titled 'Kyun' that questions why the farmers and protesters are being tagged as rioters.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday extended support to the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi.

The actress posted a poem titled 'Kyun' on Instagram. Dedicated to the farmers of India, the poem has been recited by Sonakshi herself.

"Nazarein milake khud se poochho- kyun? A tribute to the hands that feed us... a beautiful poem written by @varadbhatnagar. Shot and conceptualized by @gursanjam.s.puri and narrated by me. #farmersprotest," Sonakshi captioned the poem.

The Hindi poem tries to explore the reasons behind farmers leaving their fields and taking to the streets. It also questions why these farmers and protesters are being tagged as rioters.



