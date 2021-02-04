Some of the tweets put out by actor Kangana Ranaut were deleted on Thursday by the microblogging site, which stated that those posts were in violation of their policy.

The move by the digital platform comes after Kangana began an attack against international pop sensation Rihanna for supporting the ongoing farmers’ protest. Kangana called Rihanna a porn singer, a "porn star", and a Left Wing role model.

She also went on to talk about Rihanna and say, “What is so special about her, well... she can shake her b** cheeks and expose her a** crack right into the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else.”

She had lashed out in another tweet, “Someone who can’t sell music without making it sensual/adult. Unlike classical and genuine singers where body is of no consequence. A porn singer is hugely dependent on his/her flesh show off, private parts exposure and mediocre talent.This makes them absolutely massy, and junk.”

The two tweets on the farmers’ protests were deleted later. Soon after, Twitter sent out a statement about its decision. “We have taken action on tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

One of the tweets pulled down by the platform, which was considered derogatory, was one where she referred to several Indian cricketers as “dhobi ka kutta (a washerman’s dog)”.

She had hit out at cricketer Rohit Sharma, who had said, “India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well-being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether.”

She replied to this by saying, “Why all these cricketers sounding like dhobi ka kutta na ghar ka na ghat ka? (neither here, nor there). Why would farmers be against laws which are revolutionary for their well-being? These are terrorists who are causing (a) ruckus. Say that na…itna daarr lagta hai?”

The other one pulled down had been a response to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who had said, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”

Kangana had retorted to this by saying, “B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don't be a freeloader)... iss desh ka bojh (don’t be a burden on this country)... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders ...”

In another tweet, Kangana added, “Yeh her only achievement is it be a sasti copy (cheap copy).... since she styled herself like me people started noticing her, librus r happy to find not just sasti also atrocious, ugly and more than willing to be anti-national as well, Never saw such a wannabe, desperate and clueless moron...”

Back in January, Kangana had shared that her Twitter account had been restricted temporarily. This came after she made controversial remarks about creators of the web series Tandav through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was “time to take their heads off”, for allegedly insulting Hindu gods.