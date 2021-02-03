International pop sensation Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India. Reacting to a piece of news about the protest, Rihanna tweeted: 'Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest'.



Her tweet was widely shared by the netizens and at the time of writing this piece, it had registered 213K retweets and 455K likes.

Soon after Rihanna's tweet, Kangana Ranaut responded by calling her a fool.



Describing the protesting farmers as 'terrorists', Kangana wrote: "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

It is to be noted that this is not the first instance when Kangana has used words like terrorists to describe the farmers as well as the brands and people supporting them. Earlier on Republic Day, the actress shared a video where she said, "Whoever supports this so-called farmers' protest should be jailed. They have reduced our nation, its government and Supreme Court into a joke."



