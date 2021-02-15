Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas appear to have celebrated quite a romantic Valentine’s Day despite being continents apart.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a post of herself sitting on the sofa, looking (maybe even blushing) at the hundreds of roses which Nick had sent from Los Angeles. Priyanka is currently busy with a shoot in London for one of her upcoming projects.

The actor also seemed to have missed her husband during Valentine’s Day. Putting up the picture of her with the roses, she wrote, “I wish you were here @nickjonas,” and added with a cheeky emoji, “Just a couple of roses.” Nick replied to this by saying, “Just a few.”

Priyanka too had surprised Nick with a sweet gesture of her own. Nick shared a story on Instagram with an image of candles arranged at his place to read, “I love you,” and wrote, “Came home after a long day on set to this lovely surprise from @priyankachopra All the way from London. I love you babe. Happy Valentine's Day.”

The duo had also shared adorable posts for each other on Valentine’s Day. Priyanka had put up a picture of the two of them, with Nick in a mustard-coloured shirt and black pants and herself in a grey dress with floral print. She wrote below this, “My forever Valentine. I love you.”

Nick too shared a throwback picture of the couple from one of their horse-riding sessions with the caption, “Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back.” Priyanka had replied to this by saying, “My forever guy. I miss u so much.”

Nick is currently busy with the shoot for The Voice in Los Angeles, while Priyanka recently finished the shoot for Hollywood movie Text For You. However, according to media sources, she had to stay back in London due to the extended lockdown in the UK following the spike in COVID-19 cases.