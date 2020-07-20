It has been two years to the day that Nick Jonas proposed to his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Commemorating the occasion, Priyanka took to Instagram to celebrate the same with an adorable picture of the two.

Calling herself the 'luckiest girl in the world', Priyanka wrote, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas.”

Priyanka celebrated her 38 birthday on July 18 and Nick wished her with another adorable picture of the two. “I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful," he wrote.