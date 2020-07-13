It is Priyanka Chopra Jonas' mother-in-law, Denise Jonas' birthday and the actress has posted a loving note on her official Instagram page.

The message reads, "Happy Birthday MamaJ ! Thank your for your constant grace and generosity.. I'm So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together. Love you so much. @mamadjonas @nickjonas."

Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas also posted a photograph of himself with his mother on Instagram and captioned it: "Love you mom. Happy birthday!"





Nick and Priyanka have been staying at their Los Angeles home ever since the lockdown across different countries was announced. Denis is also staying with them and the couple will celebrate her birthday at home.

Despite the lockdown, Priyanka has been quite active on the work front. The actress signed a multi-million dollar TV deal with Amazon. She will next be seen in "The White Tiger", an upcoming Netflix adaptation. We Can Be Heroes, a superhero film with actress-comedienne Mindy Kaling, for Netflix is next on the cards. She is also part of Amazon Prime's series Citadel, and is cast opposite Richard Madden.