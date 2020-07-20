On Sunday Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar took to Twitter to respond to Kangana’s remarks about the two in a television interview. Kangana questioned the two actors for defending the film industry and called them ‘B-grade actresses’ and ‘needy outsiders’ who have not risen up in the ranks despite being in Karan Johar’s camp.

“I only have to lose here, because tomorrow they (referring to the ‘movie mafia’) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar who will say ‘oh only Kangana has a problem with Karan Johar, but we love Karan Johar.’ If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B Grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya, you both are better actresses, why don’t you get work? Your existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me how happy you are with this industry?” Kangana said during the interview.

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Responding the jibe, Taapse first responded with a cryptic tweet saying: Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi an (I have heard that after class 10 and class 12, our (industry actors) results are also out. Till now we resorted to the number system right?"

Taapseee then named Kangana in an interview with a publication and said that she was disheartened to see Ranaut make a "mockery" out of those who entered the Hindi film industry without any prior insider connections. She explained that she was not reluctant to question unfair practices in Bollywood like when she was replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She also responded to Ranaut's remarks with a sly tweet. She retweeted her interview with the national daily and wrote, "Don't be bitter, be better."

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!”

Net net I think this was a compliment

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Bhasker joked about Ranaut's remarks in a tweet. She noted that while Ranaut had called her a "needy outsider" and a "B grade actress", at least she considered Bhasker better looking than Bhatt and Panday.

Both actors received support on social media from various people from the film fraternity.