Actor Kangana Ranaut has promised to return her Padma Shri if she is unable to prove the claims she has made about actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Speaking on a prime time show, Kangana said that she was summoned by the police in the case. “They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in the public domain, I will return my Padma Shri,” Kangana said. “I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain,” she added.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. In the last month, Kangana has been vocal about talked about the pressure and rejection Sushant faced in Bollywood. "He was a rank holder. How can his mind be weak? If you look at his last few posts, he is clearly saying, literally begging, 'Watch my films. I have no Godfather. I will be taken out of the industry'. In his interviews, he had expressed why the industry wasn't accepting him. So is there no foundation of this incident? He never got acknowledgement for his films, no awards for his films like 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore' and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Films like 'Gully Boy' got all the awards."

#KanganaRanaut exposes the propaganda by industry arnd #SushantSinghRajput's tragic death &how the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed #Sushant to the edge.Why it’s imp to give talent their due &when celebs struggle with personal issues media to practice restraint pic.twitter.com/PI70xJgUVL — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 15, 2020

In the video, Kangana even revealed that she gets messages from people who tell her not to take any wrong step in life. "Why do they want to put in my mind that I should commit suicide. But in Sushant's case, he accepted it. He was called worthless and he agreed," she said.

