Deepika Padukone may not have put up one RIP post for Sushant Singh Rajput but ever since the news broke, the actor has been taking to her platforms to highlight the importance mental illnesses as well as sensitive reporting.

The actor, who has previously been vocal about her own battle with depression, commented on a post by a Bollywood photographer that had shown Sushant’s body being taken from the hospital to the crematorium.

The video was captioned, “Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent.”

To that, Deepika replied, “Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?”

On the day of Sushant’s death, Deepika had taken to Instagram to write, “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk.Communicate.Express.Seek help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope.”

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide last week. He was 34.