Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned 38 today. The actress, a global icon who made her way from Bollywood to Hollywood, is not just an artiste, but also a philanthropist and is the gloabl UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2016.

Ever since the pandemic broke out, the actress has been doing her bit along with her husband Nick Jonas, to help people across the globe. From contributing to multiple charities including Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA, the actress has also pledged $100,000 to four women for their selfless work. She has also partnered with a leading footwear brand to donate more than 50,000 pairs of shoes to school-going children in Belize.

Recently, PC, as she is fondly called, was also part of the digital Girl Up Global Leadership Summit 2020. She shared a post about her live talk on her Instagram page, and captioned it, "If there is any takeaway from today, it should be... Resilience and leadership are key in the face of adversity. Invest in your peers, in your communities - but most importantly... in yourself. Use your voice... create the debate! Push the boundaries! Be bold... Starting right now. "

With so many causes that she is supporting, Priyanka proves she is truly a global icon.