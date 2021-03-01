Musician Diane Warren, and lyricists Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi won the Best Original Song from a Motion Picture for Io Sì (Seen) from the movie The Life Ahead (2020).

The song was recorded by Pausini who felt she identitified with the power ballad that was originally written in English by Diane. The track was also released as a digital single in October last year. It has also won awards at Capri Hollywood International Film Festival, the 11th Hollywood Music in Media Awards, and the 25th Satellite Awards.

It is in the nominations for the 26th Critics' Choice Awards and has also made it to the Oscars shortlist in the Best Original Song category.

The song produced by Greg Wells was recorded at Pausini's home studio, and the film features only the Italian-language version of the song, however, it has been recorded in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.

Mark Ruffalo wins first-ever Golden Globes