Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B rule the stage with their performance
Megan Thee Stallion is truly having an incredible night! After becoming the first female rapper to score the Grammys since Lauryn Hill in 1999, the diva set the stage on fire with her performance. She began the performance with a few personal clips from her first album, Good News.
Megan Thee Stallion adopted a 1920's showgirl theme for the performance as she crooned to her song, Body! Post that she sang Savage, also regaling those who are watching with a tap dance break by two of her background dancers.
When Cardi B joined with a rather unique way with Up. The pop stars turned up the volume with their popular song, WAP and it was indeed a performance to remember.