Picture credit: AP/ CBS (In this video grab provided by CBS and the Recording Academy, Megan Thee Stallion performs 'WAP' at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center)

Megan Thee Stallion is truly having an incredible night! After becoming the first female rapper to score the Grammys since Lauryn Hill in 1999, the diva set the stage on fire with her performance. She began the performance with a few personal clips from her first album, Good News.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist Grammy

Megan Thee Stallion adopted a 1920's showgirl theme for the performance as she crooned to her song, Body! Post that she sang Savage, also regaling those who are watching with a tap dance break by two of her background dancers.

Picture Credit: AP/CBS. In this video grab provided by CBS and the Recording Academy, Cardi B performs "WAP" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (CBS/Recording Academy via AP) )

When Cardi B joined with a rather unique way with Up. The pop stars turned up the volume with their popular song, WAP and it was indeed a performance to remember.