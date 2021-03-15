Taylor Swift's performance at the 2021 Grammys was touted to be a memorable one but she exceeded all the expectations of Swifties! She went on to perform a medley of three of the much-loved songs - Cardigan, August and Willow. She took the center stage with Aaron Dessner of The National and Jack Antonoff of Fun. The backdrop looked like a set up of the house in a magical forest. Taylor has had a highly creative year of updating her older songs and her fans have a lot of music to look forward to from her!

Here's a closer look!

Taylor Swift, Picture credit:Picture courtesy: AP/CBS

In this video grab provided by CBS and the Recording Academy, Taylor Swift performs a medley at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021.(Courtesy: AP)