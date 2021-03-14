Aamir Khan (left) and the image shared by Kareena on her Instagram profile

Actor Aamir Khan turned 56 on Sunday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, his co-actress from 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, had a special wish for him. The actress took to Instagram to wish her friend and co-actor.



She posted a picture of a turban-clad Aamir and wrote, : "Happy birthday my Lal... There will never be another like you. A Can't wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film." Kareena and Aamir will together be seen in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. It is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

Other celebs too wished Aamir on his birthday on different social media platforms.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Happy birthday, @aamir_khan! Wishing you a great year of success and happiness."

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal too wished the actor on Twitter, "Happy Birthday Dear @aamir_khan," he tweeted.

Actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to wish the actor on his birthday. She posted a story on her official account with the caption, "Happy birthday Aamir. Wishing you a wonderful one (sic).”

Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker tweeted, " #HappyBirthday @aamir_khan. Keep making those fantastic movies.... Wish you one more year of great success & happiness... Love you to bits Amerikhan..."