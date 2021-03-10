Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a slight makeover with her hair and fans are completely smitten with it!

The actor, whose locks were cut and styled by Yianni Tsapatori, shared a post on Instagram where she is seen with straight, beautiful, shoulder-length brown hair.

Check out the post here:

She wrote in the caption, “Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers,” making a reference to her newborn baby, who was welcomed by Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan on February 21. The couple also has a four-year-old son named Taimur.

She also tagged her stylist and added, “Thank you my absolutely fabulous @yiannitsapatori.”

Meanwhile, Yianni shared Kareena’s photos with the caption, “@kareenakapoorkhan from dark to star,” and added the hashtags, “#40isthenew30 #kareenakapoor #hair #haircolor #haircut #balayage #yiannitsapatori.”

Yianni had earlier posted a behind-the-screens video on the platform showing the hair-prepping scenes.

Before undergoing the hair transformation, Kareena had conducted an online poll on Instagram and asked, “Balayage or Blonde?”

She opted for Balayage in the end and looks absolutely gorgeous. Balayage is a technique used in hair colouring that enables sun-kissed, natural-looking hair, with softer, less noticeable re-growth.

Balayage is not the same as traditional methods for highlights since no foil is used in this and the colour is painted by hand.