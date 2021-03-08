Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave birth to her second son on February 21, has posted a picture of herself and her baby on Instagram celebrating Women’s Day, with the caption, “There’s nothing women can’t do (heart emojis) Happy Women’s Day my loves (heart emoji).”

In the black-and-white picture shared by Kareena, the actor is seen holding her baby in her arms.

Check out the post here:

Wishes poured in for the family soon after, with Saba Pataudi, Kareena’s sister-in-law, writing, “You’re a rock… love you.”

The birth of Saif Ali Khan’s second baby with Kareena makes him a father of four, or a ‘Quadfather’ (‘quad’ means four) as Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan had labelled him earlier.

He had also declared that he would be going on paternity leave and not work after his second baby was born. He had earlier said in an interview, “Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career.”

Saif's other sister, jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan, took to Instagram stories to give a shout-out to him and Kareena before the arrival of their baby. Saba shared the popular 'Quadfather' meme on Instagram, along with some pictures of Saif, Kareena and their son Taimur. She accompanied the post with a "3..2..1.." timer, indicating that the baby is coming soon.

The couple already have a son named Taimur (4), while Saif has two children, Sara Ali Khan (25) and Ibrahim Ali Khan (19), with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. Sara is an actor in the Hindi film industry.

Kareena had not shown the slightest signs of slowing down or taking a break from work during her pregnancy, and had continued to take up numerous ad and campaign shoots.

The actor will also be publishing her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible’ this year, which will be a pregnancy guide for expecting mothers.