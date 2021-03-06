Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has completed 365 days on Instagram, put out a montage to express her gratitude for all the love she has received from netizens over the last one year.

The actor, who made her Instagram debut on March 5, 2020, shared the video with the caption, “Shall continue to have fun.”

Check out the video here:

She wrote at the beginning of the video, “I lasted 365 days on the Gram… Phew!”

The video shows one slide after another of Kareena’s posts over these 365 days, appearing in rapid succession. The montage features posts of her four-year-old son Taimur, throwback pictures with her husband Saif Ali Khan, trips and adorable moments of the family, and snaps from her work, including ad shoots and campaigns.

In the end, the words, “Thank you for all the love. Can’t wait to share more,” appear in the video Kareena had put out.

Earlier, Kareena had been reluctant to join social media and said a couple of years ago that she was “very private” about her personal life. When asked if she would ever have social media accounts, media reports quoted her as replying, “No, I think that’ll never be possible because I’m very private about my life. What has to be there, a lot of things are out there. Despite not being on social media, I think my life is on social media, so I like it that way. I don’t wanna be the one posting pictures and videos.”

Sources had also speculated that the actor has a private, unknown account that she uses to access social media and keep up with other people’s activities.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second baby boy on February 21, which makes Saif a “Quadfather” (father of four), as his sister Soha Ali Khan had put it.

Saif has two kids with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.