Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Carter Ivy 9 created history at the 2021 Grammys as she went on to become the second-youngest artist to win the award. She has won it for one of the most iconic song of the year gone by - Brown Skin Gir. Blue Ivy received a writing credit for the song.



The record for the youngest musician to win the award is however held by Leah Peasall, who went on to get the honour in 2001 at the age of 8.



The song in limelight - Brown Skin Girl is an integral part of Beyoncé's "Lion King: The Gift album. The star-studded video, also features Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Saint Jhn and Wizkid.





Touted to be a big year at the Grammys for Beyonce, she has been nominated for 9 awards!