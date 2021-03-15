Billie Eilish just won a Grammy for her James Bond theme track 'No Time to Die.' The title song nabbed a visual media award. Interestingly, the best song written for visual media winner hailing from an unreleased movie has never happened in the Grammy history before and is a pandemic-induced shift. The 25th installment of the iconic spy franchise, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga was one of the major budget outings of blockbuster season to be delayed at the height of the pandemic.

Eilish had released No Time to Die on February 13 and the track debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It's also noteworthy that she is the youngest artist to ever write and record a theme song for the 007 franchise.

This year, Billi's "Everything I Wanted" is nominated in the coveted best record and best song of the year categories. The song is also nominated for best pop solo performance.

The singer-songwriter, who will also be performing during the 63rd annual show, accepted the award during the pre-show on Sunday with her co-winner, brother Finneas O'Connell, who co-wrote "No Time to Die. "A GRAMMY?????????? thank you thank you thank you! what an amazing start to the day," Billie said on Instagram as she shared a video of her accepting the award with Finneas.