Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez performing at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Picture: Francis Specker/CBS

The Latin pop hit, D'akiti, was performed by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez at the 2021 Grammys. This was the lead single from Bad Bunny's third studio album El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo released in 2020.

The duo performed on a neon-lit stage as the lone Spanish-language performers. They were around for Dua Lipa's performance of Levitating, and Bad Bunny was seen shimmying along.

Bady Bunny who is nominated in two categories was also the most-streamed artist of 2020 on Spotify. Un Día, his joint pop number with Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Tainy, was nominated for pop/group performance, and his 2020 album, YHLQMDLG, is nominated for Latin pop or urban album.

In 2020, his collaborative album with Colombian rapper J Balvin, Oasis, was nominated for Latin alternative or urban album.

The awards evening was opened by Harry Styles with a sultry rendition of his hit number Watermelon Sugar. The singer was dressed in matching black-leather trousers and a jacket, a feather boa sans a shirt, flaunting his tattoos.

Billie Eilish who picked up all the major awards at the 2020 Grammys, performed with her brother Finneas. The duo performed their 2019 single, Everything I Wanted.