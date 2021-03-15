The 2021 Grammy Awards has begun and already created history in several ways. From Harry Styles becoming the first One Directioner to win an award to Blue Ivy Carter taking her first Grammy home at the age of nine, the event has been exhilarating. But, one of the best moments of the show had to be Beyoncé picking her 28th Grammy Award. She passed Alison Krauss to become the most decorated woman in Grammys history. She won four new awards at the 63rd Grammys.

She picked up honours like Best R&B performance for Black Parade, Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl and also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for Savage with Megan Thee Stallion. Queen Bee shared the stage with Megan and said, “I have so much respect for you,” and added, “I am honoured that you have asked me to be a part of your song.”

While Beyonce indeed created history, Megan did too. With her win, she became the first female rapper to win in the Best Rap Performance category.

The superstar musician accepted the award and thanked all the ‘beautiful black queens’ who encouraged and supported her. “Working in the industry since I was nine years old and this is so overwhelming. I am honoured and excited,” said Beyonce.

The 2021 Grammy Awards are hosted by Trevor Noah who opened his act by cracking one-liners about coronavirus and his jokes on the year 2020 left everyone in splits.