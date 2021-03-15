Grammy Awards 2021 have begun and Harry Styles takes his first award for the event.

Harry has won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Solo Performance for his track, Watermelon Sugar. It is the singer’s first Grammy ever and other songs in the nomination included, Say So by Doja Cat, Yummy by Justin Bieber, Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa, Everything I Wanted by Billie Elliesh, and Cardigan by Taylor Swift.

The former One Directioner accepted the award and he also opened the Grammys act with his Watermelon Sugar. The musician was seen wearing a Gucci leather suit, a feather, and a boa, and fans across the globe have only loved his retro look.

The British sensation is also nominated in other categories - Fine Line for Best Pop Vocal Album and Adore You for Best Music Video.

Harry, the first member to win a Grammy in a statement said, “To everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much. This is a win for everyone involved.”

Lizzo took to her Instagram to congratulate Styles and shared a few images from the do. In whacked-out poses, the duo steals the show with their looks. She shared her excitement and wrote, “Harry won a Grammy!!!”