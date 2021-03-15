Harry Styles is leading a couture parade at the Grammys 2021. The 27-year-old singer and pathbreaker who's nominated for best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and best music video, took the stage at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night to perform "Watermelon Sugar" in a black leather suit and green feather boa, all custom picks made by Gucci's Alessandro Michele.

Styles stayed true to his is gender fluid, retro-inspired aesthetic and paired the look with stackable rings and heeled leather boots with GG chain detail. Styles, who was named a face of Gucci in 2019, has been sported donning Gucci menswear and Gucci gowns on quite a few fashion covers and virtual gigs in the last few months. Meanwhile Twitter is quite obsessed with Styles' clean but spunky Grammys look.