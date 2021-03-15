Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their new collaboration Silk Sonic to the stage for the first time at the Grammys 2021. The duo announced the new project in February and released their first single ‘Leave The Door Open’ on March 5. Mars and Paak joined forces for a vintage, 70s inspired Soul Train-style performance, and opted for matching burnt orange suits to deliver their debut live performance.

After the initial list of Grammy performers was announced last month, Mars posted an open letter to the Recording Academy asking for a spot on the show. “If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it. We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now," the letter read. Mars and .Paak then staged a fake Twitter breakup, but advertised their debut performance saying “Silk Sonic reunites for one night only.”

Silk Sonic's debut album is set to release this year

Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown” was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Music Video; he won Best R&B Album in 2020 whereas Bruno Mars reigned over the 2018 Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year (over Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, JAY-Z, and others). Silk Sonic's new album An Evening With Silk Sonic is scheduled to release later this year, but currently has no release date.