Rohit Shetty's much-awaited cop film Sooryavanshi starring actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will release on April 30 in theatres. Akshay and Ranveer took to social media to announce the release date of their action film Sooryavanshi, on the occasion of Rohit's birthday.



The two posted a teaser video talking about how the film's trailer released on this day, last year. The film was expected to release last year too but got delayed due to the pandemic.

"Sooryavanshi : Because A Promise Is A Promise We promised you all a cinematic experience and that's what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai PoliceA#SooryavanshiAreleasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril," posted Akshay, while Ranveer wrote, "Aa Rahi Hai Police ! Sooryavanshi in cinemas on 30th April 2021A#Sooryavanshi30thApril."



Akshay also shared a special birthday post for Shetty. Posting a picture of the two from the sets of Sooryavanshi, he wrote, "It was easiest to bond with Rohit because we shared one common passion which brought us together : Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead."



The film also stars actors Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif.

