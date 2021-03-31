Fahad Faasil’s crime-thriller, Joji, has been under the radar ever since an announcement about the movie is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The expectations for this thriller skyrocketed as the actor put forth stellar performances in Kumbalangi Nights and C U Soon.

The teaser of the film is out and has received rave reviews from the audience. The movie’s plot revolves around Joji, the youngest son of a rich-plantation family and happens to be an engineering dropout. He aspires to be a wealthy NRI and wishes to move out of the country. But his father denies his pleas as he thinks of him as a sore loser.

In a statement made by the Trance star, he said, “I just had to be a part of this movie when the script came to me. I love watching movies that have unconventional plot twists and Joji does just that. It is a package of nail-biting thrills and plot twists. The character is quite interesting and to bring in the edge, I took time prepping myself. I am excited that the product will soon feature on Amazon Prime Video and global audiences will get a chance to enjoy our crime drama.”

Along with Faahadh, the movie’s cast also boasts Unnimaya Prasad, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, and Alistair Alex in key roles. The movie is directed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Syam Pushkaran. It is bankrolled by Bhavana Studios. The movie is scheduled to be released on Prime on April 7.

Watch the video here: