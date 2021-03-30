On the occasion of Nithiin’s birthday, the makers of his highly-anticipated movie, Maestro released the first glimpse of the actor. The pre-teaser cut looks intriguing and promises a suspenseful premise. It happens to be the remake of the National Award-winning crime-thriller, Andhadhun. The remake features Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabba Natesh in the ensemble cast.

Nithin who is currently basking in the success of his recent release - Rang De with Keerthy Suresh shared the first glimpse and called the movie an untold story. The movie will see Nithiin play the role of Ayushmann Khurrana while Tamannaah and Nabha will reprise the roles of Tabu and Radhika Apte respectively.

See the post here:

In the video released, Nithiin as the blind pianist is introduced and also we get a glimpse of a cat. Nothing much has been revealed in the glimpse but the remake looks intriguing and netizens already believe that it will do justice to the original product.

Check out the first glimpse here:

The movie is helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi of Venkatadri Express and Krishnarjuna Yuddham fame. It is bankrolled by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies production house. Maestro is scheduled to be released on June 11.