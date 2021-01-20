Malayalam remake of Andhadhun starring Prithviraj Sukumaran have been on the rounds for a while now. But, neither the makers nor the actor have gone on record to confirm this. But reports now suggest that the remake is on and Prithviraj will start shooting from January 27. The film will be helmed by celebrated cinematographer, Ravi K Chandran. Prithviraj and Mamta Mohandas are confirmed for the lead roles.

An official confirmation regarding the cast and crew is yet to be made. Andhadhun is also getting a Telugu remake starring Nithin, Tammannah and Nabba Natesh. A Tamil remake is also on the cards. Titled as Andhagan, the star cast includes Prashant and Simran.

The Hindi film, Andhadhun is a 2018-black comedy-crime thriller directed and co-written by Sriram Raghavan. The original’s ensemble cast included Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Tabu, Zakir Hussain, Chayya Kadam and others. Andhadhun when it came out received rave reviews from both critics and audiences. It went onto collect huge numbers and Ayushmann received his first National Award for best actor in a leading role. The movie is a story of Akash, played by Ayushmann, who acts as a blind person to improve his music and craft. In due course, he gets entangled in major problems as he accidentally witnesses a murder.

Prithviraj recently resumed shooting for Cold Case after recovering from COVID-19. His line-up of movies include, Aadujeevitham and Kaduva. He will also be seen sharing screen with Mohanlal titled as Empuraan. The movie rumoured to be a sequel to Lucifer.