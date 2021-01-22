Telugu remake of Andhadhun starring Nithin has been confirmed in 2020. An official announcement from the makers, Sreshth Movies also came back in the month of September. Alongside Nithin, Nabba Natesh and Tammannah have also been confirmed. The production team has recently taken to Twitter and announced that the remake has started its filming process.

The untitled project, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi will see Nithin reprising the role of Akash, a blind pianist played by Ayushmann Khurrana who gets in between a murder mystery. Nabba will be essaying Radhika Apte’s character and Tammannah will be stepping into Tabu’s shoes. The original was written and directed by Sriram Raghavan and was the biggest hit of the year 2018. It went on to collect record-breaking numbers and Ayushmann received his first-ever National award. The technical team of the Telugu remake includes Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy as producers and Hari K Vedanth as the cinematographer. Mahati Swara Sagar will compose the film’s music

Andhadhun is also getting a Malayalam and Tamil remake. Prithviraj is roped into playing the lead for the Malayalam remake. The Tamil remake, titled Andhagan will see Prashant and Simran in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Nithin has Rang De with Keerthy Suresh lined-up for a release.