It is no wrong in saying that Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Atrangi Re which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The actor has now moved onto his next project, Ram Setu.

On Tuesday, the Padman star took to his Instagram handle and announced that he joined the sets of Ram Setu. He also shared a picture giving the fans the first look, in which he sported rugged-long hair and glasses. He will be seen as an archeologist. Asking his fans their views about his look, he wrote, “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me.”

See the post here:

Ram Setu is an Abhishek Sharma directorial and is bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra and Arun Bhatia. The movie also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrrat Bharucha. It is also reported that a major chunk of the movie will be filmed in Mumbai.

On the work front, Akshay has Raksha Bandhan, Bell Bottom, and Bachchan Pandey in his kitty.