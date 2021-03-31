Sunny Deol’s youngest son, Rajveer Deol is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with the latest offering from Rajshri Productions. The film will also mark the directorial and writing debut of Avnish S Barjatya, son of Sooraj Barjatya (famously known as the director of most Rajshri films).

After having studied theatre in the UK, Rajveer worked as an Assistant Director and has been training under the guidance of theatre and film director Feroz Abbas Khan. “Rajveer speaks with his eyes. He has a silent charisma and is tremendously hard-working. The more time we spent talking about the project, the more I began to see Rajveer as the protagonist for my film,” says Avnish.

The film is a coming-of-age love story. Avnish and Rajveer are doing a film very close to their own lives which deals with the concept of love and relationships in today’s world. The hunt for the heroine opposite Rajveer is still on. The film is expected to go on floors in July this year and is slated for a release in 2022.