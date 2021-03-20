The International Emmy Award nominee, Four More Shots Please has gone on the floors for a season revival. The Amazon Prime Video series’ producer Ragita Pritish Nandy made the announcement via an official press release.

Four More Shots Please starring Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gangroo follows the story of these four friends and their lives. The plot revolves around their relationships, career, ambitions and how the girls take on the male-dominated society. The show when it came out, received rave reviews for creating a show about girls and only their problems. The season three’s filming started in Mumbai.

The show’s presenter, Rangita said, “We all sense a feeling of warmth and sense of pride after the tumultuous year we’ve had. The fact that we are on sets, exchanging ideas, discussing characters and their plots. Even simplest things like debating whether or not to eat healthy on the sets feels like we returned home. It is a wonderful feeling to go to work every day.”

She also talks about the COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols being followed in the shoot. “We have been testing exhaustively. We are using masks, private travel modes only and also there is no food sharing permitted on the sets. This is to ensure the cast and crew’s safety. That being said, we are also keeping a close watch on the changing pandemic environment so that we can devise new precautions immediately when announced,” Rangita said.

An official announcement about the release date is yet to be announced.