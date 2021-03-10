Actor Rajat Verma who catapulted to fame with the immensely popular character Rishi Roy in Sony’s romantic thriller drama show Beyadh 2, is back with his new show Ishk Par Zor Nahin. Rajat will be seen as a parallel lead in the show which will air on March 2021 on Sony.



Talking about his character in the new show the actor says, “My character Kartik belongs from a very upfront family in Delhi. Kartik is a sensible boy who has good humour as well. He believes in equality and holds good values. Kartik is the typical boy-next-door known to be pretty open and expressive about his views. He grew up questioning and challenging the conventional norms of society. A romantic at heart, he wants to fall in love and share a relationship of equals with his soulmate.”

Adding further he says, “My character Kartik in the new show is a better version of Rishi Roy of Beyadh 2. This character has many shades and I am really excited about this. People had given me so much love in my previous show and I hope they will continue giving me the same love and support in my new journey as well.”