Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar to release on May 21 on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

The highly-anticipated sports drama will present the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri. Set against the backdrop of boxing, the film will see his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life.



Alongside Farhan who will be seen as a boxer, the film will also feature Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal in prominent roles.

The film also marks the reunion of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who last worked together on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which released seven years ago.

Commenting on his association with Farhan, Mehra said, “After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely. Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of our comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.



