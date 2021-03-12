Actress Ridhi Dogra, who plays the lead in the new web series The Married Woman, says watching the show for the first time after the final edit was an emotional experience for her.

Ridhi plays the role of Astha in the show, which revolves around same-sex love or lesbianism -- a topic considered taboo by many.



"The Married Woman has been a great journey, which I will cherish forever. When I watched the entire show recently, I got emotional. After the last episode got over, and the song 'Bematlab' started playing, and I was crying. I was wondering why I started crying since I had only played the character. I could feel Astha's pain and journey. I am grateful to the audience and my fans for showering their love, blessings, and support," she said.

The Married Woman is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself.

The series, directed by Sahir Raza, stars Ridhi alongside Monica Dogra, and also features Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja.



