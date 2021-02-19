With the rise of OTT platforms, filmmakers have found an ideal platform to experiment more freely with subjects focussing on womanhood. Whether it is the story of a married woman having an extra-marital affair with another woman or the story of a smalltown girl playing a phone sex operator, series on a wide range of topics are being explored.

Ahead of women's day, we look at five shows on OTT that are changing the landscape of women's stories:

The Married Woman

Starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, The Married Woman, based on Manju Kapur's novel A Married Woman, sees a married woman getting into an extra-marital affair with a younger woman. The series will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 on March 8.

Bombay Begums



Starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand, Bombay Begum revolves around four women in Mumbai who come from different strata of society. The series is directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha maker Alankrita Shrivastav and will stream on Netflix from March 8.

Four More Shots Please!



With the previous two seasons gaining massive popularity, Four More Shots Please! will soon be back with its third season. The series presents the lives of four women, played by Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo as they stand up for themselves and for each other and make a lot of mistakes on the way. While the show initially faced criticism for its unconventionally-presented narrative from certain sections, the OTT audience overall has loved it. The previous two seasons are streaming on Amazon Prime.



Hello Jee



The lead character, portrayed by Nyra Banerjee, is a phone sex operator. The story is about how the girl, who hails from smalltown India, finds a unique way to earn a livelihood. Currently streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5.



(with inputs from IANS)