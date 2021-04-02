All eyes are on the movie RRR, as the makers released the much-awaited first look of Ajay Devgn on his birthday.

Ever since the announcement about the Singham star joining the sets of RRR has come out, expectations on the movie have only increased. And, fans only waited for his first look with anticipation. As the actor turns 52 today, the producers as promised released a motion poster of Ajay. Looks like he will be playing the role of a revolutionary leader in this magnum opus. We see Ajay in an intense and fierce avatar -- bruised with bullets and arms stretched out in the glimpse. We also hear a voiceover in the background that says, ‘Load, aim, and shoot.’

See the motion poster here:

Before the release of his first look by the director of RRR, SS Rajamouli, the Tanhaji actor took to his Twitter and shared his excitement. “It has been an exciting experience being part of @RRRMovie! I can't wait to show all of how @ssrajamouli designed my character,” Ajay tweeted.

See the tweet here:

Ajay's tweet

RRR’s lead stars Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR, who are playing Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem's roles, also tweeted the motion poster and wished their co-star on his birthday.

Junior NTR tweeted saying, “He will ensure that all his men hit the bullseye! Meet @ajaydevgn in an avataRRR as never seen before!”

See the post here:

NTR's tweet

Ram Charan wrote, “He is a man on the mission to empower his people. Strong, emotional, and inspirational, he's going to make a mark. @ajaydevgn Sir it was a great experience having you in @RRRMovie.”

Read the tweet here:

Charan's tweet

Directed by Rajamouli, the movie is bankrolled by DVV Danayya and will be released in multiple languages on October 13.